Ty V. Canaday
Ty V. Canaday, 63, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Canaday; his father in law, Frank Horton, Sr.; and his mother in law, Joyce Shonk.

Ty is survived by his wife of 12 years, Denise Canaday; his daughters, Katherine Miller, Melissa Huegel (Matt), Samantha Reinke (Ryan), Mishell Knoess (Jake); grandchildren, Sadie, Dylan, Gage, Tyson, Paige, Harrison; his mother, Jean Canaday; and his brothers, Quinton Canaday (Barbara), Kevin Canaday (Carolyn), and Cameron Canaday (Mary).

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, October 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
OCT
2
Service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
