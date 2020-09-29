, 63, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Canaday; his father in law, Frank Horton, Sr.; and his mother in law, Joyce Shonk.Ty is survived by his wife of 12 years, Denise Canaday; his daughters, Katherine Miller, Melissa Huegel (Matt), Samantha Reinke (Ryan), Mishell Knoess (Jake); grandchildren, Sadie, Dylan, Gage, Tyson, Paige, Harrison; his mother, Jean Canaday; and his brothers, Quinton Canaday (Barbara), Kevin Canaday (Carolyn), and Cameron Canaday (Mary).