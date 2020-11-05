Tyler Wolfe
1999 – 2020Tyler Waylon Wolfe
, age 21, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020.
Tyler was born July 22, 1999, in Memphis, TN to Tony Wolfe and Sandy Taylor Wolfe. He graduated from Gateway and was employed as a pipe fitter. Tyler enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, and being with his family and friends.
Tyler is survived by his father, Tony Wolfe; his mother, Sandy Taylor Wolfe; his paternal grandfather, Horace Vaughn Wolfe: his sister, Meagan Wolfe Garing (Nick); two brothers, Taylor Wolfe and Anthony Wolfe (Lhia); his niece, Olive; and two nephews, Zaine and Elliot. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carrie Thelma Culver "Billie" and Albert Jo Taylor "Boe"; and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Ann Wolfe. Funeral Services for Tyler will be at 2 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Visitation for Tyler will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland. Interment will be at Macon Cemetery in Macon, Tennessee.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Austin Allen, Nick Lucchesi, Blake Barron, Skyler Hicks, Waylon Jonakin and Zach Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Deleshaw and Alex Zimmermann.The family requests that anyone attending the visitation and funeral wear a face mask.
