Tyler Wolfe

1999 – 2020, age 21, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020.Tyler was born July 22, 1999, in Memphis, TN to Tony Wolfe and Sandy Taylor Wolfe. He graduated from Gateway and was employed as a pipe fitter. Tyler enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, and being with his family and friends.Tyler is survived by his father, Tony Wolfe; his mother, Sandy Taylor Wolfe; his paternal grandfather, Horace Vaughn Wolfe: his sister, Meagan Wolfe Garing (Nick); two brothers, Taylor Wolfe and Anthony Wolfe (Lhia); his niece, Olive; and two nephews, Zaine and Elliot. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carrie Thelma Culver "Billie" and Albert Jo Taylor "Boe"; and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Ann Wolfe.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Austin Allen, Nick Lucchesi, Blake Barron, Skyler Hicks, Waylon Jonakin and Zach Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Deleshaw and Alex Zimmermann.