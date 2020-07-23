Ursula Amber Williams (50) of McDonough, Georgia passed away at Emory Hospital in Atlanta on July 16, 2020. She was a native of Memphis Tennessee, born on September 16, 1969 to Horace and Sandra Ballard. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1987, where she was known for her excellent basketball and volleyball talent. She was set apart by her beauty and flaming red hair.



She attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 1991. While attending UT, she had honed her racquetball skills to a level envied by most men, winning the state racquetball championship. After graduating she moved to Nashville Tennessee and married Gamble Williams in 1995, whom she had met while attending college.



In 1998, Amber and Gamble moved to Atlanta where she pursued career opportunities with Federal Express. She retired from a Regional Quality Assurance Manager position in 2016 to care for their three children Clay, Clark and Sandra. She and Gamble we married for over twenty-five years.



Amber was a devoted Christian and member of The Rock Presbyterian Church for fourteen years, where she volunteered for nursery service and attended Woman's Bible Study on a regular basis. Amber will be remembered for her strong work ethic, matter of fact opinions and willingness to help others. In addition, her distinguishing red hair lives on in her son Clark and daughter Sandra.



Amber was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by dozens of friends that were touched and blessed to know her throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her loving mother Sandra Parker, brother Marcus Ballard, sister Heather Houston, husband Lenox Gamble Williams and children Morgan Clay Williams (18), Kenneth Clark Williams (16) and Sandra Nichole Williams (12). In addition, she leaves behind two nieces, three nephews and seven great nieces and nephews, as well as six nieces, one nephew and four great nieces and nephews by marriage.



The Lord must have required her talent and skills in heaven as she was called away from this earth much too early.



Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, July 25th from 9:00-10:00AM, with a formal service to follow at 10:00 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett TN, 38133.

