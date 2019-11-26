|
Veda Laseter
1927 – 2019
Veda Marie Dillon Laseter, age 92, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and wife of the late Hubert Laseter, departed this life Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.
Veda was born on January 15, 1927, in Tylertown, Mississippi, the daughter of Collie Dillon and Rosa Forbes Dillon. She was a graduate of Lexie High School Class of 1944 and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was formerly employed as a greeter at Wal-Mart and was most recently a resident of the Memphis area. Veda was a devoted Christian and loved going to church. She was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, cleaning her house, sewing, caring for her family, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, and quilting.
Mrs. Laseter is survived by her daughter, Patricia Laseter-McElroy of Folsom, CA; her son, Kenneth M. Laseter (Linda) of Oakland, TN; and her brother, Levon Dillon (Roberta) of Jackson, MS. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hoover Dillon and Felton Dillon.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Laseter will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Tylertown Cemetery in Tylertown, Mississippi.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the in memory of Mrs. Laseter.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 26, 2019