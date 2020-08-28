, 96, of Bartlett, Tennessee left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020. She was born in Brighton, Tennessee on May 18th, 1924. She was graduate of Brighton High School where she played basketball. During World War II she began working at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company where she was a dedicated employee for over 37 years. She was a member of Bartlett Baptist Church. She was very passionate about loving and caring for her family. We are very thankful for what she left us – memories, Christian values, and a strong moral compass.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Delk and James Logan and her grandson, James Bowen. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bowen and Karen McCormic (Kerry) of Bartlett, Tennessee; son Dan Delk (Alexis) of New River, Arizona; a step-daughter, Jean Sloan (William) of Southaven, Mississippi; 3 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.