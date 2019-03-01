Resources More Obituaries for Verble Watkins Lancaster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verble Lynn Watkins Lancaster

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Verble Lynn Watkins Lancaster, age 79, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, and wife of the late Joe Wayne Lancaster, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, February 27, 2019 at Alliance Healthcare System in Holly Springs, Mississippi.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Lancaster will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Phil Lovelace, pastor of Allen Baptist Church in Brownsville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mrs. Lancaster will be from 12 noon to 2 P.M. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Verble was born April 5, 1939 in Lamar, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Robbie and Theora Watkins. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was married to Joe Wayne Lancaster who preceded her in death on July 11, 2001. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Somerville. Verble enjoyed tending to her flowers, traveling, playing cards, cooking "Sunday Dinner" for her family, but most of all, spending time with her family.



Mrs. Lancaster is survived by two daughters, Laura Claunch (Mike) of Moscow, TN, Lisa Lancaster of Memphis, TN; her sister, Freddie Dyer of Bolivar, TN; her brother, Bobby Watkins (Bernice) of Holly Springs, MS; five grandchildren, Michael Claunch (Andrea), Crystal Huff (Eric), Clinton Cannon, Sarah McConney, Dillon Martin; and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Loucell Watkins, Cora Lee Breedlove, Lilly Skelton, Geraldine Allen, Mavis Palmer; and seven brothers, J.T. Watkins, Arlie Watkins, R.C. Watkins, Jessie "Buck" Watkins, Robert Lee Watkins, Lonnie Watkins, and Woodrow Watkins.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ronnie Watkins, Mark Watkins, Terry Dyer, Ricky Palmer, Robert Lancaster and Eric Huff. Honorary pallbearers will include Jessie Cannon.



The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More