|
|
|
Vermilar Patrick
September 11, 1925 - March 12, 2019
Mrs. Vermilar Patrick, 93, passed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Clista Gray, and Antionette Coble; one son, Timothy Patrick; eleven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation, Friday, March 15, 2019, 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 229 S. Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, TN 38126 with funeral services Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm; burial will be at Memorial Park Southwoods.
"Serving With Dignity, Compassion & Excellence"
Since 1912
(901)-324-2116
www.nhowensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More