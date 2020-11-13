Vern Paulson

1940 – 2020

, age 80, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Vern was born July 31, 1940 in Minot, North Dakota, the son of the late Conrad Paulson and Martha Anderson Paulson. He received his education in Chicago, Illinois and served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a tool and die maker and then as a machinist at Schering Plough before his retirement. Vern was most recently a resident of Oakland and was later employed as a greeter for Wal-Mart. He was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed Christian entertainment.Mr. Paulson is survived by his wife, Bobbie Barnhill Paulson of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Carolyn Foley of South Portland, ME and Karen Walsh of Mt. Vernon, IN; three sons, David Walsh of Cordova, TN, John Walsh of Mt. Vernon, IN and Randy Paulson of Cordova, TN; his sister, Sharon Grimes of Webster City, IA; his brother, Gordon Paulson of Coeur d'Alene, ID; two grandchildren and sixteen nieces and nephews.