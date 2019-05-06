Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 388-5135 Resources More Obituaries for Verna Mosley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verna (Christian) Mosley

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Verna Christian Mosley, 95, of Bartlett, TN, died May 4, 2019, after a very brief illness at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.



She was born May 11, 1923, in Itawamba County, Miss., to Wafford Christian and Nanny Christian. Verna retired after 30 years of service from the Defense Depot of Memphis in 1986. She was a faithful member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Arlington, Tenn. and the Loyal Daughters Sunday School Class.



In addition to her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed reading, quilting, cooking and was a staunch supporter of conservative politics. She was also a longtime season ticket holder for University of Memphis Tigers basketball.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Sterling; and 12 brothers and sisters.



She is survived by daughters, Wanda Owens and Becky Mosley, both of Bartlett, Tenn.; son, Mark Mosley and his wife Becky Long Mosley of Avondale Estates, Ga.; and sister, Dorothy Stephens of North Carolina. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Frank Bradley and wife Gracie, David Owens and wife Ashlynn, Megan King and husband David, Bryan Mosley, Nikki Mosley, Kyle Mosley, Hunter Turner, Spencer Turner, Leeanne Long, Emma Long, and Shelby Long. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Murphy, Katie Murphy, Charlotte King, Lauren King, Jenna King, Matthew King, and Parker Mosley; and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.



She was well loved by many, many people, and has been Making America Great since 1923.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , Calvary Rescue Mission Memphis, and Crossroads Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 6601 Austin Peay Arlington, TN 38002 Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2019