Vickie Christine Schneider, 69, of Germantown, TN passed away July 18th, 2020.
She was born to Lee Vernon Norman and Patsy Allene Williams on January 24th, 1951 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Raised in Fresno, CA she loved the summers there. Traveling to the California Beaches and Mountains were some of her favorite places along with camping. Vickie followed her husband all over, from Dallas to Memphis and never complained. She worked at Farmington Presbyterian Day School greeting the children that came in. But overall, Vickie loved and cherished her family.
Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Lee Vernon Norman and her daughter, Megan Reneè Schneider.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Hal Schneider, Jr.; her daughter, Jeanine McNeer (James); her sons, Gregory Allen Schneider, Brian Joseph Schneider (Mallory); her granddaughters, Holli McNeer, Abigail McNeer, Emily McNeer; her mother, Patsy Norman; her sisters, Kathryn Cordero (George), Tracey Ramirez (Mark); brothers, Michael Norman (Gail), and Christopher Norman (Frances).
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A private graveside service will be at 9:30am on Monday, August 3rd, at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN 38125.