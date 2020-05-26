Vicky Reed Hansen, 72, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home in Memphis. She was devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family deeply. Professionally, she worked as a medical technologist at Regional One's microbiology lab. She loved her church, Highland Heights United Methodist Church, and her extended family there. Everywhere she went she never met a stranger and everyone who met her knew she exuded warmth and caring. She was a role model for us all.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Reed, Sr. and Lucille Hardin Reed.



She is survived by her husband, John Hansen; daughter, Tracey (David) Mendelson; son, Brad (Tammy) Hansen; brother, Robert (Edna) Reed; grandchildren, Benjamin, Elise, and Tayla Mendelson and Matthew Hansen.



Funeral services for the family will be held Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Family Funeral Care, and will be streamed on Facebook Live. Interment to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange, Memphis, Tennessee 38134.

