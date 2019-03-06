Resources More Obituaries for Victoria Porter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Victoria "Vicky" Porter

Victoria (Vicki) Porter was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 26, 1959. She departed this life on March 1, 2019. When Vicki died, she donated her organs to bless someone else with a better life.



A lifelong Memphian, she was raised by her parents Ora Lee and Mack Henry Bee, Sr., and paternal grandmother Callie Rucker. They preceded her in death.



Vicki graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1977. She was a member of the marching band playing the clarinet. After completing high school, she graduated from Draughons Business College in Memphis, Tennessee where she mastered typing and shorthand. Her hobbies included knitting and reading. Her past employment include the United States Postal Service and a cafeteria worker with the former Memphis City Schools. At the time of her death, she was homemaker.



Vicki loved children. Even though she had no children of her own, she helped care for her nieces, nephews, great grandnieces, great grand nephews, and the neighbors' children. Vicki loved reading and teaching the Word of God. She was very knowledgeable in the Bible and instrumental in winning souls to Christ.



Vicki accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She believed in the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, worked on the Devotional Committee, and faithfully attended Sunday Services and Wednesday Night Bible Study.



She leaves her brothers Raymond Avant and Mack Henry Bee, Jr. (Toni); her sisters Angela Bee Shipp, Kimberly Bee Tyson (Ronnie), Rebecca Bee Harris (Travis), Karen Lisa Bee, Calvin Johnson, and Heather Erika Bee; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her church family and friends to mourn her passing.



Serenity Funeral Home (901) 379-0861