Victoria "Vickie" Wood passed away on March 6th, 2020. After 59 years of building a home filled with loving family and friends, she left Hernando, MS for her heavenly home.
Vickie was born in Illinois and after living a well-traveled childhood, she settled in Memphis, TN. Here she would meet and marry the love of her life Jerry. Together they would have three beautiful children: Shannon, Zachary, and Michael.
During her lifetime, she was a loving mother who was passionate about her children and grandchildren. Later in life, her passions evolved to include home health care. She enjoyed coffee, traveling, and reading. One could always find her cheering proudly at her boy's and grandchildren's sporting events.
She was a caring spirit who brought a bright light with her everywhere she went. With a joyful smile and infectious laugh, she reminded others of the feeling of "home". Forever with us as a guardian spirit, Vickie is reunited in Jerry's arms.
Given the current conditions due to COVID-19 and the families concern for health and well being of others, she will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery following a private service for the immediate family.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 11, 2020.