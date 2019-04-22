Resources More Obituaries for Vincent Rowell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent Cooper Rowell

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Vincent Cooper Rowell, 95, went to his eternal home on April 18, 2019.



He was born January 1, 1924, to Cora Bell Stephens and Charles Augustus Rowell in Memphis, TN. He had five brothers and two sisters.



On April 4, 1942, he married the love of his life, Gladys Aileen Cline. They were married for 56 years when she suddenly passed away in Fall 1998. Five children were born to their union; Vincent Carl Rowell, Cheryl Lynn Slater, Trudy Aileen Cook, David Earl (Patti) Rowell, and Vincent Eugene (Julie) Rowell.



Mr. Rowell was preceded in death by his mother and father - brothers and sisters - wife Gladys and their firstborn son, Vincent Carl.



He served in WWII as a foot soldier and artillery in the Army's 29th Infantry Division. On "D-Day", June 6, 1944, his unit stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. On the 2nd wave, having fought in the 4 major battles of WWII, the European Theater, he was awarded 4 Bronze Stars. Later in life, France presented him with their "Medal of Honor". Mr. Rowell was a well known residential and commercial painter in the Mid-South area.



He worked with several decorators prior to his retirement at the age of 62. He loved fishing for crappie in Kentucky Lake, Arkabutla, MS and Sardis, MS with his sons and father n law. He also enjoyed traveling. Among his trips were Canada and the upper east coast with his wife - Washington, DC with his two daughters - multiple trips to Europe with his grandson Chris - daughter Cheryl and Forever Young.



Mr. Rowell served as a deacon in churches he belonged to over the years. His home church was Cordova Baptist Church in Cordova, TN. In later years he became very active in "Forever Young Senior Veterans". He was always willing to speak in schools, businesses, and various groups as invited sharing his WWII experiences. He was instrumental in helping with fundraising for the Forever Young Senior Veterans to end the silent suffering of military veterans 65 years and older by granting their unfulfilled dreams, returning them to places where they fought and giving them the honor, healing, and hope they so need and deserve.



Left to cherish and honor his memory beside his children; are his 5 grandchildren, Chris ( Keely) Cook, Jennifer(Rob) Thompson, Rachel(Noah) Roth, Ruth Riley, and Graham Rowell; also 12 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren



Flowers welcomed or in lieu of flowers a memorial can be sent to: Forever Young Senior Vets, P.O. Box 1381, Collierville, TN 38017, www.foreveryoungvets.org. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2019