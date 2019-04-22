Resources More Obituaries for Vincent O'Neill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent Gerard O'Neill

1930 - 2019
Vincent Gerard O'Neill

Memphis, TN

Vincent Gerard O'Neill, 88, longtime Professor of Literature and Languages at Christian Brothers University, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown.



Vincent was born on October 5, 1930, in Arthur, Ontario, Canada, the fourth child of the late Thomas Cornelius and Helena Agnes (Ellen) Vasey O'Neill.



His early education was from the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Catholic schools in and around Kitchener, Ontario. He later attended the De La Salle Christian Brothers Juniorate in Aurora, Ontario. He earned a teaching certificate from the Toronto Normal School; his B.A. and M.A. from Assumption College of the University of Windsor, London, Ontario; and his Ph.D. in Early Tudor British literature from the University College of the University of London.



For 69 years, Dr. O'Neill taught in Christian Brothers' schools, beginning at De La Salle Juniorate in Aurora; St. Paul Elementary School in Toronto, where he taught Grades 2 and 3 in the same classroom; Cardinal Newman High School in Montreal; the Christian Brothers Scholasticate at the University of Windsor, where he was Director; and St. Joseph High School and College in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. In 1968, he came to Memphis to teach at Christian Brothers College, now Christian Brothers University, where he remained until his death, teaching the following courses over the years: English Composition, Introduction to Literature, British Survey, Chaucer, Renaissance Prose and Poetry, Milton and Seventeenth Century, Shakespeare, Modern Poetry, World Literature, and Advanced Practical Grammar. He was also a published poet with 27 poems published in literary journals over the years. His final poem is expected to be published later this year.



In addition to his longtime commitment as a Catholic educator at CBU, Dr. O'Neill was an active communicant in his parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he often served as a substitute organist and helped out wherever he was needed. In addition to his teaching apostolate, Dr. O'Neill was also one of seven original owners of the High Point Pinch, a popular destination in the Pinch District of Memphis in the 1990s, where he loved entertaining patrons on St. Patrick's Day as "Danny O'Neill from Dublin," playing the piano and singing Irish songs.



Besides his parents, Dr. O'Neill is preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Mary O'Neill Hauser; and three brothers, Thomas Cornelius O'Neill II, William Joseph O'Neill, and John Francis O'Neill.



He leaves many nieces and nephews in Canada and many students, former students, colleagues, and friends throughout Memphis, the United States, and Canada, who were edified by his long devotion as an educator and friend and his faithfulness to God and the Church.



Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Canale Funeral Directors, with the praying of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later time. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2019