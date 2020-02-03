|
Vincenzo "Vince" Antonio Saluppo died on January 31, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was born on May 4, 1933, in Busso, a small town in central Italy. In his teenage years, he apprenticed as a tailor and completed school in the city of Campobasso, later moving to Rome.
In the 1950s, he spent several years living and working in Venezuela. He moved to the United States in the late 1950s, eventually settling in Memphis and proudly becoming a citizen in the 1960s.
He opened his custom tailor shop in downtown Memphis in the 1960s. He loved going to work every day and having lunch with his friends. He was able to enjoy working until he became ill just a few years ago. He was a devout Roman Catholic and was a communicant at St. Mary's Catholic Church for many years.
He was predeceased by his father, Rodolfo Saluppo, his mother, Maria Saluppo, and his sister, Lena Saluppo.
He is survived by his sister, Tina Saluppo Benton, and his niece, Mary Benton.
Visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 155 Market Street in downtown Memphis at 10 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall, with interment following at Calvary Cemetery
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020