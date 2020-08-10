passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 95.Born in Clarksdale, MS on June 23, 1925 to the late Robert Ciarloni and Della Morganti Ciarloni, Viola moved to Cordova in 1931 where her family farmed cotton. She attended Germantown High School and later worked at McCrory's, retiring after more than 30 years of service. A devout Catholic, Viola was a communicant at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bartlett and later St. James Catholic Church. She will fondly be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her deep faith in God, and her warm smile.In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her brother Robert Ciarloni, Jr. and her sister Mary Ciarloni Bistolfi. She is survived by her brothers William Ciarloni (Margie) and Leonard Ciarloni of Cordova, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.