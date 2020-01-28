|
|
|
Viola Frances Hoback, long time educator with the Memphis City Schools, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Frances was born to Lester and Viola in the Hollywood neighborhood of Memphis, she graduated from Tech High School and Memphis State University where she was on the dance team and a star tennis player.
Frances spent her 42 years as a P.E. teacher, administrator, and guidance counselor. She enjoyed choir and Bible Studies at Decatur Trinity Christian Church and remained active in bridge groups, teacher sororities, and playing tennis for many years.
Frances is preceded in death by her siblings, Tom Avent, Lester Hoback, Jack Hoback, and June Heflin, she was survived by her sister Martha Boyett and long time sister in law, Jessie Hoback. She loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews: Roy Stone, Jr., Tana Reaves, Jerry Lee Stone, Les Hoback III, Brenda Bailey, Chris Hoback, Kathy Bailey, Jack Hoback, Lessie Bailey, Michael, Ben, and Pat Halliburton, and Linda Estep, Tom and Cheryl Avent, Vicki Ocaranza, and Barbara Solis. She was a special "Ana" to Taylor and Emma Halliburton. Her family and friends always felt her love and encouragement.
A visitation will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Thursday, January 30th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a service to follow.
Memorials and donations may be made to the ministry or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 28, 2020