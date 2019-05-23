Virgil D. Lepard, age 76, of Millington, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



Virgil was born June 29, 1942, to Earl J & Lille M. Lepard in Pontotoc, MS. He was a graduate of Bartlett High School. Virgil worked in house construction and enjoyed square dancing, working and teaching about computers and hunting most of his life. In 2006 Virgil suffered from a heart attack that led him to stop building, he then turned to computers to occupy his time he later suffered from a second heart attack and stroke at the same time and was then diagnosed with cancer while in the hospital



The family is to receive friends for Virgil on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.



An additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at West Heights Baptist Church, 328 W. Oxford St, Pontotoc, MS 38863 with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM Published in The Daily Memphian on May 23, 2019