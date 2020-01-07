Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Camburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Childers) Camburn


1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Virginia (Childers) Camburn Obituary
Virginia Childers Camburn passed from this life to join her husband and daughter in her heavenly home on January 6, 2020. She was born April 26, 1923, to the late Wiley Simons Childers and Hattie Bell Reed Childers of Faulkner, MS. She was the last living child of eight siblings.

On May 23, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Dewey M. Camburn, when he was on break from serving in the Navy during WWII. They went on to have three children, Ronald Camburn of Collierville, the late Paula Hammond (Daniel) of Florence, AL and Lisa Curry (John) of Germantown, TN. She was the grandmother of five grandchildren. Virginia loved supporting her husband, children, grandchildren, her church - Collierville Christian Church, her garden and the University of Memphis Basketball.

The family will receive friends Thursday, 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Collierville Funeral Home. A private burial will take place later at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -