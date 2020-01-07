|
|
|
Virginia Childers Camburn passed from this life to join her husband and daughter in her heavenly home on January 6, 2020. She was born April 26, 1923, to the late Wiley Simons Childers and Hattie Bell Reed Childers of Faulkner, MS. She was the last living child of eight siblings.
On May 23, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Dewey M. Camburn, when he was on break from serving in the Navy during WWII. They went on to have three children, Ronald Camburn of Collierville, the late Paula Hammond (Daniel) of Florence, AL and Lisa Curry (John) of Germantown, TN. She was the grandmother of five grandchildren. Virginia loved supporting her husband, children, grandchildren, her church - Collierville Christian Church, her garden and the University of Memphis Basketball.
The family will receive friends Thursday, 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Collierville Funeral Home. A private burial will take place later at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 7, 2020