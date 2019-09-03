|
Virginia Childers Carney
December 10, 1928 - August 28, 2019
Virginia Childers Carney, 90, of Beech Bluff, TN formerly of Memphis, TN passed peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, Collierville, TN.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Debbie) of Lakeland and Rick (Kem) of Memphis, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Milton Carney, her mother Ruby Childers, her father Lee Childers, her sister Jean Reinitz, and her brother Jimmy Childers.
Visitation is at 10 am Thursday, September 5, at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Visitation will be followed by the funeral at 11 am and interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , s or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019