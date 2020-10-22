Virginia Carol Sheffield Hughes of Millington formerly of Bartlett was born August 19, 1942, to Leon and Grace Kemp Sheffield, the youngest and only daughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Leon Otto Jr., Joe Frank, and Marvin Neil, and husband of 51 years Jerry Bernard Hughes.



Charles H. Sheffield who makes his home, with his wife Dorothy, in Ridgeland, MS, and is living at this writing. He is a double first cousin who was always like a brother. He has been a great source of support always, but especially during my struggle with cancer.



Carol leaves no children, but nieces and nephews which includes Darrell L. Sheffield (Lisa), Tara Sheffield Honore' (Robert), Alan Sheffield, Carl Sheffield (Jennifer), Joe Frank Sheffield Jr. (Pattie), Denice Sheffield Beckham (Lee), Wendy Sheffield Greenlees (Gene), Leah Sheffield Trice (Brian), John Sheffield (Kitty) and Marvin Sheffield (Becky), their children and grandchildren.



Carol graduated from Inverness High School in June 1960 and attended Mississippi Southern College and Delta State College. She has remained friends with that high school class having renewed friendships at reunions over the years. This class was together from first grade through high school graduation. After two years of high school, Carol married her high school sweetheart and after moving around for several years they settled in Bartlett, Tennessee where they made a permanent home. After his death she

moved to Millington, TN to be near Darrell and Lisa.



Her career included several companies including a food distributor, 3 CPA firms, and 2 building contractors. She was secretary to the president of Bowden Building Corp and company bookkeeper for 18 years making several lasting friendships.



After her husband's death in 2014, she moved her church letter to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church where she found and made many friends. Her work and Win Bible Study Group was always a great source of strength and support from the beginning of their relationship.



She leaves behind many friends and relatives with whom she has shared many wonderful memories. She goes to be with those who have gone before. God has been so good!



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, and a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store