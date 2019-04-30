Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Caywood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia "Ginger" (Franklin) Caywood

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Virginia (Ginger) Franklin Caywood passed away peacefully April 27, 2019, at the age 84. Ginger was born in Hartford, Connecticut on June 13, 1934. Predeceasing Ginger was her parents Anne and Rocco Franklin, husband of 47 years David E. Caywood and her son David Franklin Shy.



After graduating from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, she worked as an executive secretary for George A Fuller Contractors of New York. Later she joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an airline hostess. Ginger was athletic and enjoyed many sports such as golf and snow skiing. She is best known for her love of art and painting in particular. She fired hand-painted china in her own kilns before moving to canvas and acrylics full time.



The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, attendants, and caregivers at Trezevant Manor, Trezevant Terrace and Allen Morgan Nursing Home.



Ginger leaves a brother Robert Franklin, Jr. (Christine) of Mesa, Arizona, a niece Kimberly Franklin Withee (Eric) Hermosa Beach CA, a son Robert Anthony Shy (Natalie Bell Shy), stepsons David (Mary) and Lucius (Kristy) Caywood and two granddaughters, Charlotte Marie Shy of Nashville and Genevieve Elizabeth Shy of Bend OR.



A visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am Friday, May 3rd at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by a funeral service. She will be buried in a private family ceremony.



