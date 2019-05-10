Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Virginia McMullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Ginny McMullen

Obituary Flowers On Monday, May 6th, 2019, Virginia "Ginny" McMullen passed away peacefully at the age of 90 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Virginia was a strong woman, very devoted to her family and always put others before herself. She was born during the Great Depression and survived to become the backbone of her family. She had a strong passion for animals and always made sure to take care of those she would rescue.



Her love for gardening was so profound that you would find her mowing her lawn, well into her late 70's, wearing a bonnet and a wet towel around her neck. Not only did she maintain her own landscape, but her green thumb allowed her to grow the best tomatoes on the block. If you ever dropped by, you were sure to go home with a sack of tomatoes.



She took pride in her home and enjoyed making improvements to her immaculate house. Virginia loved music and you would often time hear her singing her favorite songs while cleaning the house. One of her greatest pastimes was visiting the senior center for a night of dancing and mingling with her friends.



Virginia was predeceased by her parents Lonnie and Anna Green and her step-mother, Ethel Green. She was also predeceased by her husband Willie "Jim" McMullen after 25 wonderful years of marriage and two of her children Mary Cathrine Evra and Lester "Junior" Burns.



She is survived by her children Charles Burns and Joyce Burns, brothers Billy Joe Green and Larry Green, grandchildren Stephen Burns, Jessica Lough, Keith Evra, Monica Evra and her newest great-grandchild Arlena Michelle.



A life celebration service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119, on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a remembrance service beginning at 2:00 pm. She will be buried with her husband at Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Road in Memphis, Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to the or a .



