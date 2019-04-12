Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Lutrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia (Franks) Lutrell

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Virginia Franks Lutrell, age 88, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.



Virginia was born on April 12, 1931, in Savannah, TN to Craig and Emma Johnson Franks. She was united in marriage to Floyd Lutrell on July 14, 1951, and moved to Memphis, TN.



Virginia retired from the Social Security Administration in 1987. She was a member of Holland Creek Methodist Church in Savannah, TN and attended Jackson Avenue Methodist Church in Memphis, TN from 1951 until 2013.



Virginia is survived by her husband, Floyd Lutrell, her son, Donald Lutrell, her daughter, Kay Yewell (Mike), her granddaughters, Amanda Hargrove (Matt) and Laura Hassler (Josh), and her great-grandsons, Ethan and Caleb Hargrove and Joshua and Eli Hassler.



Over the past 67 years, Virginia and Floyd enjoyed always going home to Savannah to be with relatives and friends. She always put family first and in recent years the 4 great grandsons were a great joy to her and Floyd.



A visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with a funeral to follow, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Johnson Cemetery in Savannah, TN 11:30 AM.