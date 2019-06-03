Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Parker Turner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia (McGregor) Parker Turner

1917 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Virginia McGregor Parker Turner

Virginia Parker Turner left this life softly on May 22, 2019, at the age of 101.



Virginia was born the third child of Lin Parker and Mamie McGregor Parker September 20, 1917 in Arkansas City, Arkansas. Always aware of the privilege of being born into a family of educated women, she was a serious student and lifelong-learner, enabling her to accompany her older brother to the University of Central Arkansas when she was only sixteen years old. Although she served as president of her sorority and majored in Western Civilization, her mind was not always engaged in scholastic pursuits. She could dance the finish off a wood floor and a list of some of her dancing partners included Walker Percy, Shelby Foote, Vincent Mazzanti, and Bobby Snowden.



Ironically, the man she would spend her life with was not a dancer but he never discouraged her from dancing with others. Virginia met Charles Thomas Turner on a blind date while he was in Eastern Arkansas as the supervising engineer on a local bridge project. They married in St. Clement's Church in Arkansas City on December 28, 1940 and, within two years, he was serving as a Navy lieutenant in the Seabees. After the war, Virginia and Charlie moved to Forrest City, Arkansas where they owned a quarry which supplied raw materials for the construction of the old Memphis Arkansas Bridge, Interstate 40, and the air force base in Blytheville, Arkansas. They had a wonderful life of traveling each year to Eleuthera Bahamas and Highlands, N.C. They both loved the game of golf, spending their spare time together on the golf course, and Virginia made three holes-in-one during her lifetime.



Virginia was a consummate cook and hostess who loved to entertain. She served as a director of the local community college, the foundation board of her college, and provided food at her church, Graham Memorial Presbyterian church. At age 93 she was rewarded in her leap of faith of leaving her home of sixty-five years and moving to the Trezevant retirement community in Memphis where her engaging nature allowed her to establish an entirely new group of friends.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Charlie and her son Charles Nicholas Turner. She is survived by her son Linthicum Parker Turner of Memphis and grandson Chase Parker Turner of Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held in St. Edward Chapel at Trezevant on June 5 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.



A memorial service will be held in St. Edward Chapel at Trezevant on June 5 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to: Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, Forrest City, AR; The Trezevant Foundation, Memphis, TN; or wherever you think it would do some good.