, age 77, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. William was born March 12, 1943 in Birmingham, AL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and loved to minister with music and singing. Aaron was also a huge fan of Alabama Football.He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Masterson, and his son-in-law, Taylor Morris. Aaron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Fields, his daughter, Amanda Morris, his two sons, Sam Fields and Billy Fields, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters and one brother.