Wallace Sherlock Witham, age 91, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 at his home. Wallace was born February 16, 1928, in Atoka, TN to the late Chester Chalmer and Mary Etta Hastings Witham.



Mr. Witham was owner and operator of Witham Plumbing for many years and was a member of St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church in Collierville. Wallace proudly served in the U. S. Army and received the World War II Victory Medal.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Frankie Virginia Holt Witham, who died July 25, 2008.



He is survived by four daughters; Sharon Willis, Susan Juengling, Lori Norman, Jonnie Ragland, two sons; Wally Witham (Phearaby), Richard Witham (Katie), a sister; Mary Katherine Smith, a brother; Howard Witham, eight grandchildren; Donald and Mathew Juengling, Taven Willis, Hallie Fransioli, Katie Hardin, Anna Fryman, Laura Watkins and Taylor Smith, and six great-grandchildren; Madison, Dylan, Stella, Aviana, Cody and John Lucas.



A visitation for Wallace will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. A committal service will occur Friday, May 31, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill - Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.



Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019