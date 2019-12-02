Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
785 Church Rd. West Southaven
West Southaven, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Alexander Reagan


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Walter Alexander Reagan Obituary
Walter Alexander Reagan
August 2nd, 1928 – November 28th, 2019

Walter Alexander Reagan died peacefully on November 28th, 2019 in Southaven MS at the age of 91.

Walter was born in Leesville, LA on August 2nd 1928 and was a graduate of Ole Miss University. He was retired from the Memphis School District and the United States Army Reserve as a Lt. Colonel.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Silvester and Eva Reagan, a son George Reagan,, brothers George Joseph & Peter Reagan.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother John J. Reagan of Cordova TN. Five children, Brenda Flowers (Mitch), Eva Hellums (Danny), Elizabeth Fox (George), Cindy Asquino, & Donald Reagan. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Jeremy Flowers, Joshua Flowers, Duston Hellums, Melissa Hellums, Jason Flowers, and George Fox. Great Grandchildren are Alexandra Flowers Mateo Tannis, Spencer Flowers, Dylan Hellums, and Nicholas Flowers.

Visitation with his family will be Sunday, December 1st at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN from 5-7 PM and a rosary at 6:30 PM.

Funeral service and mass will be at Christ the King Catholic Church, 785 Church Rd., Southaven, MS with graveside services at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN.

Reception at the home of Eva & Danny Hellums, 885 Russ Cove, Southaven MS.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -