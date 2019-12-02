|
|
|
Walter Alexander Reagan
August 2nd, 1928 – November 28th, 2019
Walter Alexander Reagan died peacefully on November 28th, 2019 in Southaven MS at the age of 91.
Walter was born in Leesville, LA on August 2nd 1928 and was a graduate of Ole Miss University. He was retired from the Memphis School District and the United States Army Reserve as a Lt. Colonel.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Silvester and Eva Reagan, a son George Reagan,, brothers George Joseph & Peter Reagan.
Left to cherish his memory is his brother John J. Reagan of Cordova TN. Five children, Brenda Flowers (Mitch), Eva Hellums (Danny), Elizabeth Fox (George), Cindy Asquino, & Donald Reagan. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Jeremy Flowers, Joshua Flowers, Duston Hellums, Melissa Hellums, Jason Flowers, and George Fox. Great Grandchildren are Alexandra Flowers Mateo Tannis, Spencer Flowers, Dylan Hellums, and Nicholas Flowers.
Visitation with his family will be Sunday, December 1st at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN from 5-7 PM and a rosary at 6:30 PM.
Funeral service and mass will be at Christ the King Catholic Church, 785 Church Rd., Southaven, MS with graveside services at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN.
Reception at the home of Eva & Danny Hellums, 885 Russ Cove, Southaven MS.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 2, 2019