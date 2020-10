Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Beard, Jr., 67, passed away on October 1, 2020.



Memorial Services, Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home.



He leaves his son, Brian Beard, sisters, Debra Carlock, Jacqueline Finnie(Derrick), Brenda Grant, brother, Dwight Carlock,(Joyetta), uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



