Walter Lee Gill, Sr, age 88, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Walter was born April 8, 1932 in Memphis.
Mr. Gill was a graduate of Treadwell High School. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force. Retired after 35 years of service to South Central Bell. He was a long time member of Trafalgar Village Baptist Church in Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Chester Gill, Raymond Gill and sisters Carolyn and Betty.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bettie Gill, daughters Cathy Gill and Shirley Fox (Don); son, Walter Jr (Renee); Grandchildren Kimberly McDugle (Jordan), Michael Gill, and Kailey Gill; Great-Grandchildren Elisha, Rebekah, Samuel and Abigail McDugle; Brothers Billy Gill and Donald Gill; Sisters Vivian Harrison and Daisy Aldinger.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Burial will be July 28, 2020 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Gill family.