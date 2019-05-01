Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Philip Catholic Church 11710 Hwy 64 Somerville , TN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Walter Koch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Leo "Buddy" Koch Jr.

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Walter Leo Koch, Jr., "Buddy", died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his daughters and family.



Buddy was born in Memphis on August 7, 1947, and was the youngest of four children by Walter Leo Koch, Sr. and Mary Zanone Koch, who both preceded him in death.



He leaves his two daughters Amy Koch Pattat (Brent) of Eads, TN, Angela Koch Fox (Jason) of Memphis, TN and three grandchildren Anna Fox, John Fox and Landen Pattat. He also leaves his three sisters Mary Katherine Ball, Ann Huffman and Jane Gillespie (Paul). Buddy loved greatly and was loved by 12 nieces and nephews and 33 great nieces and nephews.



Buddy was an accomplished sales and business professional with over 35 years' experience in the transportation and logistics industry and over 8 years working in local government.



Almost 20 years ago, Buddy moved to Somerville, TN in Fayette County to live on 16 acres. After retiring from the transportation industry, he worked with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and at the Register of Deeds. He very much loved the community and people of Fayette County and made many friends that will miss him dearly.



In his free time, Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending as much time as he could outdoors, on his tractor and in his garden. He rarely missed a soccer or basketball game for his grandchildren. You could count on him to be at any good party and he looked forward to dining out with his daughters, sisters, and friends to try new restaurants or visit his old favorites (Dino's on McClean).



Everyone who knew him enjoyed his spirit, his sense of humor, his love of hunting and watching the Memphis Tigers. He loved Dinstuhl's turtles and his Bloody Mary's. Buddy will be missed by many, but his daughters will miss him most.



Buddy attended Little Flower Catholic School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1964. He was a proud Alumni of CBHS and continued to support the school.



Buddy was a devout Catholic and attended St. Philips Catholic Church in Somerville.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at Canale Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4th at St. Philip Catholic Church, 11710 Hwy 64, Somerville, TN.



The family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to St. Philips Catholic Church Building Fund in Memory of Buddy Koch (11710 US Highway 64 Somerville, TN 38068). Published in The Daily Memphian on May 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.