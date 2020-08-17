Walter Raymond Myers, Sr., 72, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch. He was born on October 23, 1947 to the late Walter and Alice Myers in Memphis, TN.



Walter was a retiree from the Frisco/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 47 years. He served as a Pastor to several area United Methodist Churches, ranging from, Rice's Chapel (2005-2012), Fountainhead Methodist (2012-2013), Victoria Red Banks Newell Chapel. He retired after 12 years of service but offered his assistance to his childhood church, Fountainhead Methodist Church.



Walter was a loving and faithful husband to his wife, Janice Vickery Myers; three sons, Walter R Myers, Jr. (Brenda), Lew M. Myers (Vicki), Matthew I Myers (Lauren); three sisters, Candace Smoot, Marcia Winfield (Rusty), Amy Pulliam, and his aunt, Betty Ruth Sexton. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his 8 grandchildren, Dalton M. Myers, Christina M. Decanter, Austin Myers, Karly J. Myers, Elena M. Baker, Tatum Myers, William Myers, Kourtney Myers; he enjoyed each moment spent with his nieces and nephews, Cliff Lauderdale, Charlie Lauderdale (Amanda), Steven Smoot (Amy), and Christy Smoot. Walter was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, who will be missed dearly.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Fountainhead Cemetery, 2901 Red Banks Rd S. Byhalia, MS 38611.



In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Fountain Head Methodist Church, 2901 Red Banks Rd. S Byhalia, MS 38611.

