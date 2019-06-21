Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Walter Rook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter T. Rook Jr.

Obituary Flowers Walter T. Rook, Jr. took his last breath and entered eternity June 20, 2019. He was 89 years old, but always maintained his youthful spirit. Walter is predeceased by his father, Walter T. Rook, Sr., his mother, Annie Sale Rook and sisters Annie Newton Rook of Petaluma, California and Helen Galloway of New Orleans.



Walter married Gail Gerbig Rook June 12, 1952 in Memphis. They had three children: Walter T. Rook III (Cassandra) of Collierville, TN, George, who died shortly after birth, and Gigi Rook Spires (Walter) of Spring Hill, TN. They had 5 wonderful grandchildren: Walter Rook IV, Alexandria Rook, Trey Spires (Sara), Gracie Spires Moakler (Steve), and Zach Spires. He was fortunate to meet his great grandson Jackson Moakler just days before he met the Lord. Walter's wife Gail, who he affectionately referred to as his "Babe," passed away March 6, 2010.



Walter was known as a kind, loving father, grandfather, friend, and many other titles who had a quick wit and uplifting spirit. When he moved into King's Daughters and Sons, he became the self-appointed "Mayor," where he greeted other residents, staff members, and visitors with a joyous heart and smile. He was also the KDS Prom King. Walter served in the Army, attended Memphis State University, worked in the lumber business, built homes, and had his REALTOR® license. Walter was also a member of Grace Evangelical Church in Germantown, TN.



Family and friends will gather on Sunday, the 23rd of June from noon until funeral services begin at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Chapel, Memphis, TN. A reception will follow until 5:00 p.m. in the Life Remembrance Center of the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the . Published in The Daily Memphian on June 21, 2019