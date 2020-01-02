|
|
|
Wanda Lea Pyland Barringer, 93, of Olive Branch, MS passed away December 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert King Barringer and her grandsons, Ryan Barringer and Ron Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Barringer Bushnell (Wayne), Ellen Barringer Alexander (John), her sons, Robert S. Barringer (June), Bill Barringer (Joy Puckett); 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Spiritual Sword and .
Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 4th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020