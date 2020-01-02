Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Barringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lea (Pyland) Barringer

Send Flowers
Wanda Lea (Pyland) Barringer Obituary
Wanda Lea Pyland Barringer, 93, of Olive Branch, MS passed away December 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert King Barringer and her grandsons, Ryan Barringer and Ron Wilson.

She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Barringer Bushnell (Wayne), Ellen Barringer Alexander (John), her sons, Robert S. Barringer (June), Bill Barringer (Joy Puckett); 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Spiritual Sword and .

Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 4th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -