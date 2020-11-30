With profound sadness we announce the passing of Wanda May Mason, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all, on November 25, 2020.

She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Moss Point, Mississippi with family by her side. She was 91 years old.



Wanda was born in Paducah, Kentucky on January 20, 1929 to Clyde and Beatrice Mullinax. She was one of ten children.



Wanda met the love of her life James Mason at a bus stop in Memphis and the two married in 1946. They had ten beautiful children together.



Wanda lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a great cook and was always found preparing the next meal in the kitchen. She loved to serve her family. James had a stroke and for 18 years Wanda was his caretaker and by his side until he passed in 2000.



Wanda was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved to sew and shop for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to Christian and country music.



She was a strong and selfless woman. Wanda fought and overcame a battle with breast cancer. She never asked for anything for herself, she had a generous heart to give to others.



Wanda was the beloved mother of James (Buck), Wanda (Janie), Randy, Dudley, Michael, Linda, David, Nancy, Danny, and Laura. She has 40 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Helen Lloyd of Memphis.



Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



She was welcomed in heaven by her devoted husband of 54 years, James and sons David and Danny.



A graveside celebration of Wanda's life will be held at on Friday, December 4 at 10:00 AM at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134.



