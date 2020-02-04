|
Warren Boyd Jordan, Jr. passed away at his home in Memphis on February 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Boyd Jordan, Sr. and his son, Christopher Proctor.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Terry Jordan, his wife, Lesa, his son, Warren Boyd Jordan, III, of Panama City, FL, his sisters Meredith Jennings (Don) and Meg Murray (Richard - deceased), his daughters Allison Nokes (James) and Lauren Peterson (Rory), and grandchildren Owen and Saylor.
Born in Memphis on June 7, 1947, Warren was an outstanding student at White Station High School. He attended Emory University and graduated from Oglethorpe College where he was a founding member of SAE fraternity. Warren was president of International Chemical Corporation in Memphis, founded by his late father. Having grown up in First Baptist Church, he was a Deacon and teacher there. For many years, Warren treasured time spent with FBC youth in support of the Ark Wings Foundation.
Warren and Lesa met on a mission trip to Romania and were later engaged while on a mission trip in Brazil. Eventually, they joined other groups on mission trips spreading the love of Christ to countries like Bolivia and Cuba. They made their home in Belize for 11 years where Warren set about reestablishing the local church at which he preached each Sunday.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, February 7th at 1 p.m. Visitation is at the church from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 4, 2020