Wayne Bruce Jarnagin was called home Friday, May 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family who mourns his loss but celebrates his victory with Jesus.
Among Wayne's most notable achievements were accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1980, Senior Manager at FedEx from 1975-1996, marrying two fantastic women (not at the same time), having three outstanding children, spreading great joy and love to his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, receiving two certificates in Biblical Studies at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, and being a friend to many who had been blessed to know him.
Wayne leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth A. Jarnagin; his three children, Linda Terrell (Rick), David Jarnagin (Karen), and Donna Jarnagin; grandchildren Reagan and Ryan Jarnagin, Christopher (Angela) Visconti, Lauren Visconti, and Michele (Jay) Gray; and great-grandchildren Addison Visconti and Brinley Gray. Wayne is preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Lee Jarnagin.
A memorial for Wayne Jarnagin will be Wednesday, May 27 at Memorial Park on Poplar and I-40 at 11:30 am. Visitation will be from 10:30 am- 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wayne Jarnagin's name to Love Worth Finding, Mid-America American Baptist Theological Seminary, and the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electric condolences for the Jarnagin family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.