Wayne Ferrell Graham, II, age 71, of Covington, Tennessee, passed away November 25, 2020. He was born November 29, 1948 in Fort Lee, Virginia to Wade and Lois Graham. He retired from the U.S. Army. He was a man who loved his family and his dog, Tillie. He loved the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cindy Graham; sons, Wayne Ferrell Graham, III (Arcee) and Shawn Patrick Graham (Lynn); grandson, Christopher Graham; and sister, Linda Wilson.



Military honors will be rendered on Thursday, December 17 at 9:30 AM at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



