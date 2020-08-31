The Honorableof Fisherville, TN died at the age of 88 in his home surrounded by family on August 27, 2020. He was a first generation American of Italian immigrants, born in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Lucia Dorangricchia, his sister Angela Marie (Lena), brothers Gerolamo (Jerry), Nicola (Nickey), and Joseph. He's survived by his loving wife Jewell Sanders Doran and his children Denise (Joe) Shaw, Dawn (David) Wilsey and Damon Doran, and grandchildren Jordan and Jonah Shaw and Grace, Sarah and Emily Wilsey.Wil boxed in the Golden Gloves in high school and later for the Navy. He served in the US Navy as a Seabee, Constructionman Second Class, during the Korean War. He attended college on the GI Bill at St Mary's University in San Antonio and completed his pre-law education at the University of Texas in Austin. He later moved to Memphis to attend Southern Law University (now University of Memphis) at night, while working as an Insurance Claims adjustor during the day. He met his wife of fifty eight years while she was working at an insurance agency.Wil began his legal career in private practice and serving as a public defender, later joining the firm of Neely, Green and Fargarson. In 1968 he was appointed by Gov. Ellington as a General Sessions Judge, hearing criminal and civil cases. After two years, he was appointed as a Chancellor for the Shelby County Chancery Court and was later re-elected twice, sitting for 14 years. After leaving the bench, he served as an Assistant District Attorney General in the Grand Jury section for 5 years. Upon retirement, he often sat as a Designated or Special Judge throughout West TN, including the Court of Appeals. He also served as VP of the Tennessee Judge's conference.Wil enjoyed raising and training quarter horses and bird dogs. He was an avid hunter and motorcyclist. In his later years, he enjoyed following the adventures of his children and grandchildren.