Will Elbert Stafford, 85, of Collierville, TN departed from this life May 2, 2020, to be in the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



He was born to the late Ether and Eva Stafford, January 23, 1935, in Milan, TN. Will graduated from Milan High School in 1953, received a BS from Memphis State College in 1957, received a MA from Memphis State University in 1958, and began his PhD at the University of Arizona. He married the late Karen Roberts Stafford in 1960, and they lived in Tucson and Ft. Lauderdale before settling in Memphis.



While completing his undergraduate and graduate degrees, Will was active in KA and Phi Delta Kappa, was President of both MSU and West TN Young Republicans, and was Gibson County Co-Chairman of MSU's drive for university status.



Will began his career as a teacher of English and American History at Whitehaven Jr. High School and then moved to Tucson and taught English and European History at Rincon High School. Will changed careers ultimately becoming Regional Group and Pension Manager for The Bankers Life Co./The Principal Financial Group for 33 yrs.



The University of Memphis was very important to Will, and he invested a great deal of time and talent for the good of the University. He was National Chairman for the Annual Fund Program 1981-1982, National Alumni President 1987-1988, member of The President's Club, a Columns Society member, and a loyal supporter of Tiger Football and Basketball for most of his adult life.



Will was an avid softball player and was the Manager of his competitive slow pitch team. He was inducted into the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for Slow Pitch Softball in 2001.



He loved gardening-especially growing tomatoes-and was awarded TN Master Gardner in 1999. He loved to travel, and he was a frequent spectator at his grandchildren's sporting events.



Will is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Gary) Kennedy, his son Scott (Laura Painter) Stafford, his grandchildren Ellis and Victoria Kennedy and Laura Grace and Scotty Stafford, his sister Rachel (Jere) Cox, his niece Sandra Cox and nephew Brent (Susie) Cox.



A family graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 3:00 at Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Grace Evangelical Church, Second Presbyterian Church, or the University of Memphis.



Will Stafford was strong and courageous to the end of his life, claiming Joshua 10:25: "Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous…." He will be missed.

