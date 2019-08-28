|
William A (Bill) Hawkins, born December 24, 1933 in Keels Holler, AL passed peacefully on Friday August 23, 2019. Bill was a quiet, kind, humble, loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, employer, and friend. He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church. Bill was the founder of American Electrical Contractors, Inc. and a 60 plus year member of the IBEW Local 474. Predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda, Bill leaves behind his daughter Melisa Beggs (Mike) of Germantown, his son Michael Hawkins(Tabitha) of Germantown, six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Holbrook (Tyler), Savannah McBroom(Klay), Ashlyn Sims(Tyler), William Hawkins, Hassen Hawkins, and Griffin Hawkins. He also leaves five great grandchildren , Hawkins, Everley, Greyson, Hughes and Carolina.
A gathering of family and friends for Bill will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home , 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. His family and friends will gather Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38139. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 Am at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38139, with a graveside service Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to or the Shriners.
