William "Pete" A. Scott, 92, of Slayden, Mississippi died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Russellville, Alabama, the oldest of 8 children to the late William A. & Claudia G. Scott. Pete was also preceded in death by his siblings Arthur Scott, Barbara Wood and Donald Scott. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Dorothy "Sandy" Scott; son William "Bill" Scott (Juanita); daughters Judy Moore (Glenn) and Faye Scott (Brandt); sisters Lara Cummings, Ruth Eudy, Jimmy Dean Whitten, and LInda Eskew; grandchildren Greg Scott, Leigh - Ann Shearin (Duane), Chad Moore (Jacy), and Brian Moore (Amy); eight great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. A graveside service for Mr. Scott will be held on Friday, February 15 beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be offered to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 19, 2019
