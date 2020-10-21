, age 71, passed away at Banner Gateway Hospital in Gilbert, AZ on October 10, 2020. He was a 1968 graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis, TN. He went on to earn an Associates Degree in Computer Science and worked as a Computer Analyst for Conwood Company. He met Crystle Joy Mansel and they were married for 39 years.Mr. Gibson was an avid hunter and fisherman. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the U.S. for more than 15 years in an RV. The two own a winter home in Yuma, AZ.He is survived by his wife, Crystle, his daughter, Martha Neal (Robert), of Memphis, and his two grandchildren, James Gibson Steed and Ella Gracyn Steed.