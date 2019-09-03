Home

Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
William Anderson Harris Obituary
William Anderson Harris, 83, passed away on August 27, 2019. U. S. Army Veteran.

Visitation, Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 10-11 am and funeral at 11 am at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial in West Tennessee Veteran Cemetery.

He leaves his sons, William Jarvis Harris, Marc Albarez Harris (Stacey), daughter, Carol A. Harris-Thomas (Heath), granddaughter, Heather Cora Thomas, 2 grandsons, Marteze & Christian Humphries, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38116, (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019
