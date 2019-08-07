|
William B. Wylie, 73, of Memphis, TN passed away August 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gladys Wylie and his brother.
He is survived by his son, David McConville.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, August 12th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 4761 Brunswick Road, Arlington, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 7, 2019