Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wylie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Wylie

Send Flowers
William B. Wylie Obituary
William B. Wylie, 73, of Memphis, TN passed away August 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gladys Wylie and his brother.

He is survived by his son, David McConville.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, August 12th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 4761 Brunswick Road, Arlington, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.