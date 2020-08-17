William Berry Threlkeld passed away on August 13th, 2020 at the age of 24. A loving son, brother and friend, Will is survived by his Father John and his Mother Karen, his two older brothers John (Mandy) & Cole, and his Grandmother, Peggy Mayfield of Nashville. He also leaves behind two aunts, two uncles, six cousins and many treasured friends.



Born on July 18th, 1996, Will graduated from Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis, where he excelled in academics and received a degree in Business. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church. A gentle and caring soul, Will was always willing to lend a helping hand, an ear to talk to or a shoulder to cry on. Will loved music, animals and spending time outdoors with his friends & family.



Based on Will's wishes, his last act on earth was giving the amazing gift of his organs so that those in need may continue to live. Within hours of Will's passing, many of his organs had already been transplanted to awaiting patients. Through this act, Will continues to live on.



Those who knew Will will never forget him. From the day he was born, he shined in a way that was an inspiration to everyone around him. His family and friends are so grateful for the wonderful memories that Will's beautiful life gave them. Rest In Peace, sweet William.



Arrangements will be announced in the coming days.



In lieu of flowers, Will's family is requesting that donations be made to a local animal or rescue shelter in his name.

