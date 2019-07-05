Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for William Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Braden "Bill" Mitchell

William "Bill" Braden Mitchell, passed into eternal life on July 3, 2019, at the age of 78.



Bill was born on June 24, 1941, in Jackson, TN, the son of the late Howard & Virginia Braden Mitchell.



Bill was raised in the small town of Henderson, TN and loved every aspect of athletics. From an early age, he aspired to be an athlete and was always a participant in little league baseball, high school basketball and lettered in other sports. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and loved going to their games with his family.



He graduated from Chester County High School, Class of 1959, and the University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy in 1963. In his college years and during the early practice of pharmacy, he developed a love for tennis and played avidly. Bill and Charlotte were members of the Racquet Club of Memphis. Their friends there became a base of relationships they enjoyed through many trips and tennis tournaments for many years. He captained several U.S.T.A. teams for the Racquet Club that often went to state and out-of-state tournaments.



As a pharmacist, he was the epitome of professionalism. He loved his work and delivered his services with concern and precision. Bill developed many friends through the years that lasted throughout his career. He was also a part of the early development of Super D and Ike's. At one time he was the district manager of Super D for Mississippi. Dr. Mitchell filled prescriptions until April 5, 2019, when his health became an issue and the end of his career became reality.



Some of Bill's happiest days were spent with his family and friends on Sylamore Creek in Arkansas. Bill was first and foremost a fan of the U.T. Vols!! He was "BIG ORANGE" all the way. Orange was his favorite color and was often appropriately clad in orange.



He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Charlotte; his two sons Kevin (Camille) Mitchell of Oxford, MS and Brad (Sally) Mitchell of Indianapolis, IN; two granddaughters Lilly & Julia Mitchell of Oxford; grandson Garrett Mitchell of Atlanta, GA; sister Betsy (Doug) Enoch of Germantown, TN; and Charlotte's sons Kevin (Sonda) Lloyd, Clay (Andrea) Lloyd and grandson Colt Lloyd all of Little Rock, AR.



At his request, family and friends will gather on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 for a celebration of life beginning at eleven o'clock in the morning with continued sharing of memories, stories, and refreshments afterward.



In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Mitchell requests memorials in Bill's name be offered to Boys & Girls Club of Memphis, the , or the American Kidney Foundation.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Mid-South Nephrology Consultants, Dr. Julio Ruiz and Dr. B. Deogaygay and the Mid-South Pulmonary group's Dr. Roy Fox and Dr. Glenn Williams; and Dr. Cary Finn.



