William Callis "Bill" Rice
Braden, TN
William Callis "Bill" Rice, 74, died unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, TN, on September 13, 1944, to Charleen Jackson Rice and John Calhoun Rice, Jr. He was a lifelong resident of Braden and member of Braden United Methodist Church.
Bill graduated from Fayette County High School, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Tennessee College of Law. He served two years in the U. S. Army.
He is survived by his brother John Calhoun "Jack" Rice III and sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betsy" Rice of Braden.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Munford Cemetery on Highway 51 in Covington.
The family requests that memorial donations be sent to the church or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 28, 2019
