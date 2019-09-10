|
William Calvin Crook, age 70, of Bartlett, Tennessee died Friday September 6, 2019. Butch was born February 28, 1949, in Brownsville, TN. He was the son of W.C. and Ruth Robbins Crook, both preceded him in death.
Butch is survived by his wife Valencia (Val) Alley Crook, a brother Joe Lynn Crook (Janice Hardin) and many nieces and nephews who truly adored him.
He graduated from Ripley High School in 1967. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Cumberland University, Lebanon, TN.
Butch's working career began with the Ripley Police Department. He was employed with the Tennessee Department of Revenue as a Sales Tax Auditor and criminal investigator supervisor. He retired with from the state with more than 30 years of service. He continued his career with the City of Memphis Board of Education as a Security Supervisor, Metropolitan Nashville School District as Assistant Director of School Security. He enlisted in the Army in 1969 serving our State and Country for 39.5 years achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Butch enjoyed his many travels working with the National Guard. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin and on his boat at Greers Ferry Lake, Arkansas. Butch enjoyed life and never met a stranger, he was a true friend and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
A gathering of family and friends for William will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. His life will be celebrated Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers to please make donations to St. Judes Children Hospital or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Crook family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 10, 2019